Rockers Can't Overcome Quick Start from the Mallards, Drop Third Straight

June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers' Lukas Torres, Payton Mansfield, and Lane allen on game night

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers' Lukas Torres, Payton Mansfield, and Lane allen on game night(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers (12-19) lost to the Mallards (23-8) tonight, falling behind 5-0 after one inning. Ultimately, that early spurt from Madison proved to be too much to overcome - even though Green Bay was only out-hit 10-9.

The Rockers outscored the Mallards after the opening inning, and that got started with a sac-hit from Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) in the second inning. Madison responded, however, with a two-run third inning to assume a 7-1 advantage.

But as quickly as the Mallards answered, so did the Rockers. Nick Harms began the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly before Lukas Torres (Wagner) followed that up with an RBI-single. For Harms, his two runs driven in move him into the top-three among Green Bay batters in RBI.

With the score at 7-3 after four innings, neither team would score until Madison got one run in the bottom of the sixth. But as was the case earlier in the ballgame, Green Bay bounced back with a run scored on an error in the top of the seventh.

That's where things got wacky, though. Heavy downpours made their way to Warner Park, which caused the game to go into a delay immediately following the play that gave the Rockers their fourth score. First baseman Matteo Matthews (Wagner) made his way to second due to the aforementioned error, but was called back to the Green Bay dugout when all parties left the field.

After nearly an hour of deliberation, the game was ruled final, which is allowed under Northwoods League rules. A game has to eclipse five innings to count, and tonight's game was postponed (and eventually called) with two outs in the top of the seventh.

With the loss, the Rockers have lost three straight - all to the Mallards - to begin their seven-game road trip. The fourth contest of the trip comes tomorrow, when Green Bay takes on Royal Oak in metro-Detroit at 6:35 p.m.

That game against the Leprechauns will be followed by one more, then another two at Battle Creek. From there, the Rockers return home on July 3 to begin the second half of the season by hosting the Woodchucks at 6:35 p.m.

To celebrate the homecoming, fans that attend will receive a 2024 Rockers team poster and get to listen to the Little Cisco Band perform through the end of the third inning. To round out the pre-Fourth of July festivities, there will be fireworks post-game.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.