Rockers Can't Overcome Quick Start from the Mallards, Drop Third Straight
June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers (12-19) lost to the Mallards (23-8) tonight, falling behind 5-0 after one inning. Ultimately, that early spurt from Madison proved to be too much to overcome - even though Green Bay was only out-hit 10-9.
The Rockers outscored the Mallards after the opening inning, and that got started with a sac-hit from Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) in the second inning. Madison responded, however, with a two-run third inning to assume a 7-1 advantage.
But as quickly as the Mallards answered, so did the Rockers. Nick Harms began the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly before Lukas Torres (Wagner) followed that up with an RBI-single. For Harms, his two runs driven in move him into the top-three among Green Bay batters in RBI.
With the score at 7-3 after four innings, neither team would score until Madison got one run in the bottom of the sixth. But as was the case earlier in the ballgame, Green Bay bounced back with a run scored on an error in the top of the seventh.
That's where things got wacky, though. Heavy downpours made their way to Warner Park, which caused the game to go into a delay immediately following the play that gave the Rockers their fourth score. First baseman Matteo Matthews (Wagner) made his way to second due to the aforementioned error, but was called back to the Green Bay dugout when all parties left the field.
After nearly an hour of deliberation, the game was ruled final, which is allowed under Northwoods League rules. A game has to eclipse five innings to count, and tonight's game was postponed (and eventually called) with two outs in the top of the seventh.
With the loss, the Rockers have lost three straight - all to the Mallards - to begin their seven-game road trip. The fourth contest of the trip comes tomorrow, when Green Bay takes on Royal Oak in metro-Detroit at 6:35 p.m.
That game against the Leprechauns will be followed by one more, then another two at Battle Creek. From there, the Rockers return home on July 3 to begin the second half of the season by hosting the Woodchucks at 6:35 p.m.
To celebrate the homecoming, fans that attend will receive a 2024 Rockers team poster and get to listen to the Little Cisco Band perform through the end of the third inning. To round out the pre-Fourth of July festivities, there will be fireworks post-game.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers' Lukas Torres, Payton Mansfield, and Lane allen on game night
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2024
- Rivets Get Revenge on Chinooks to Split Home-And-Home - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Logs Drop Game 2 Against Thunder Bay 6-4 - La Crosse Loggers
- Rockers Can't Overcome Quick Start from the Mallards, Drop Third Straight - Green Bay Rockers
- Woodchucks Win Shootout with Express - Wausau Woodchucks
- Stingers Led By Buettenback Get Back In Win Column Against Larks - Willmar Stingers
- Thompson Throws Seven Shutout Innings in Close Loss to Badlands - St. Cloud Rox
- Offense Explodes, Honkers Win 14-3 - Rochester Honkers
- Madison Mallards Defeat Green Bay Rockers in Rain-Shortened Game - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Sweep the Tots - Mankato MoonDogs
- Huskies Snap Five-Game Losing Streak in Dramatic Fashion, Walk-off Bucks in 11 - Duluth Huskies
- Rivets Become the Great Lake East First Half Champions - Rockford Rivets
- Kingfish Drop Homestand Finale in a 2-1 Pitchers' Duel - Kenosha Kingfish
- Spitters Sweep the Growlers - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Festival Foods Fireworks Scheduled for July 3rd at Warner Park - Madison Mallards
- Growlers Drop Heartbreaker to Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Take on the Mallards for the Third Time in Two Days - Green Bay Rockers
- Birdsong Called up by Giants - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Bismarck Climbs Within Two Games of the Great Plains West After a 9-4 Win Over Willmar - Bismarck Larks
- Chinooks Use 9-Run 7th to Hammer Rivets 13-6 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Dock Spiders Pitch First Shutout of the Season, Win Fourth Straight 6-0 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Madison Mallards Sweep Doubleheader Against Green Bay Rockers - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Rockers Stories
- Rockers Can't Overcome Quick Start from the Mallards, Drop Third Straight
- Rockers Take on the Mallards for the Third Time in Two Days
- Rockers Swept by Mallards in Doubleheader
- Rockers Begin Road Trip with Doubleheader against the Mallards
- Rockers Sink Rafters to Sweep the Series