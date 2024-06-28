Dock Spiders Pitch First Shutout of the Season, Win Fourth Straight 6-0

June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Parker Knoll at bat

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Parker Knoll at bat(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders picked up their fourth consecutive win on Thursday night at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids, defeating the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 6-0. This victory marked their first shutout win of the season, with the win the Dock Spiders record improved to 11-17.

The Dock Spiders opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run home run to right field by Parker Knoll (Lawrence University).

The score remained 2-0 until the fifth inning, when the Dock Spiders added another run. Preston Knott (Northwestern University) scored on a passed ball, making it 3-0.

Starting pitcher RHP Noah Tschopp (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University) delivered a dominant performance in his second start of the season. He exited the game after five innings, having allowed only four hits, no runs, and struck out two batters.

The Dock Spiders' bullpen took over in the sixth inning and continued to shut down the Rafters. RHP Austin Kutz (Canisius College), Deuce Musial (Valparaiso University), and Xerian Ximinies (Florida A&M University) combined to pitch four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

In the ninth inning, the Dock Spiders extended their lead with RBI singles from Preston Knott, Parker Knoll (his third RBI of the game), and Adam Cootway (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater), pushing the score to 6-0.

Despite the Rafters' efforts, including a double from Aiden Teel (University of Virginia), the first extra base hit of the game in the bottom of the ninth, Ximinies managed to retire the next two batters, securing the Dock Spiders' shutout win.

The Dock Spiders return home on Friday for the first of two consecutive games at Herr-Baker Field against Wisconsin Rapids. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m, with post-game fireworks presented by Destination Lake Winnebago Region.Dock Spiders as your favorite team

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.