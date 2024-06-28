Offense Explodes, Honkers Win 14-3
June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers have now won five of their last six games with their 14-3 win over Minnesota on Friday night.
Rochester scored four in the second thanks in part to an RBI double from Brendan O'Sullivan. They added four more in the fourth when Augusto Mungarrieta drove in two with a double.
Will Cooper gave Rochester a solid start going five innings for the first time this year and allowing three runs.
The Honkers blew the game open in the seventh. Grant MacArthur hit a solo homer and Paul Schoenfeld drove in the fourth run of the innings with a two-bagger.
With this win, Rochester improves to 11-21 and will travel to Thunder Bay for a four-game series to wrap up the first half.
