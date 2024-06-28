MoonDogs Sweep the Tots
June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
WOOF! The MoonDogs sweep the series in Minot, with a win, 11-7!
The MoonDogs starting pitcher tonight would be Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University-Mankato). Shumski would have a great night on the bump going for 5 innings! In his 5 innings on the mound, he would throw 87 pitches and 2 strikeouts!
The MoonDogs would waste no time and get started scoring in the first inning! Ben Robichaux (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) would start the game off with a triple! Following the Robichaux triple, Casey Sorg (Bellarmine University) would be up to bat and hit a home run! This would leave the MoonDogs leading at the end of the first inning, 2-0.
After a thrilling first inning, they would not stop. In the second inning, the MoonDogs would bring in another 4 runs! Jake Duer (Texas Christian University) would be the first MoonDog to cross home plate for the inning, with a wild pitch! Robichaux would have a single, that would bring Nico Libed (San Diego) across home plate. Sorg would follow up with another single, to bring Carter Vrabel (Tennessee Tech) home. Last but not least for the inning, Gabe Miranda (Texas Christian University) would hit one to bounce over the fence! This would count as a double, and bring Robichaux across home plate to end the inning. This would leave the score 6-0 heading into the bottom of the second.
Josh Alexander (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) would add to the play defensively, having a sliding catch to have the first out of the inning!
The Hot Tots would find their way to get onto the board and add 1 run to their score, 6-1 MoonDogs!
The third inning was like the last, with 4 runs coming into score! The bases would be loaded with only 1 out in the inning. Robichaux would get walked, and send Duer home! Following Duer, would be Libed, then Ryan Ward (San Diego), and finally Sorg! This would make the score 10-1 MoonDogs!
The Hot Tots would try to fire back with bringing in 1 more run in the bottom of the fourth, but it would still leave the game 10-2 MoonDogs.
In the top of the fifth inning we would see familiar faces bringing in 1 more run. With Robichaux on base after breaking his bat, and still getting a single! Sorg would bat him in, to make the score 11-2 MoonDogs.
The MoonDogs would slow down their night and not score the rest of the innings, but that did not stop the Hot Tots! The Hot Tots would continue to bring in runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth inning to make the final score, 11-7, MoonDogs!
The MoonDogs would see two relief arms out of the bullpen today, Bryan Garrett (Sac City) and Bryce Crabb (University of Northwestern Saint Paul). Garrett would be the MoonDogs first relief arm following Shumski, and he would record 1.2 innings pitched, and 33 pitches. Crabb would follow up after Garrett and he would record 2.1 innings pitched, 46 pitches, and 2 strikeouts!
Some MoonDog standouts tonight are Sorg and Robichaux. Sorg would end his night with 6 at-bats, 2 runs, 3 hits, and 5 RBIs! Robichaux would end his night with 5 at-bats, 3 runs, 3 hits, and 2 RBIs!
The MoonDogs are looking to keep this win streak going! They will play at ISG field tomorrow night to take on the Bismarck Larks, at 6:35 pm.
