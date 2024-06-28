Madison Mallards Sweep Doubleheader Against Green Bay Rockers

June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards won both games of a doubleheader against the Green Bay Rockers on Thursday at Warner Park to improve to 22-8 on the season.

Game 1

The Mallards offense got off to a strong start in the first game, as Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) and Shai Robinson (Illinois State) each blasted two-run home runs in the first two innings of the game to give Madison a 4-0 lead.

Tyler Schmitt (Wisconsin - La Crosse) was impressive on the hill for the Mallards in his first start of the season. He gave up one run across four innings of work, the only blemish being a Lane Allen (Blinn College) solo home run in the fourth inning.

Madison added on to the lead in the fifth, when Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) drove in two runs on an RBI single. The Mallards then tacked on two more in the sixth on RBI knocks from Dickerson and Alex Harrell (Arkansas State - Mountain Home) to put the game out of reach, and they went on to win 9-1.

Matt Augustin (Virginia) picked up the win on the mound in his first outing of the season for the Mallards. Lleyton Grubich (McHenry County College) was charged with the loss for Green Bay.

Game 2

Madison struck first once again in the second game as Will Vierling (Louisville) crushed a long solo home run in the third inning to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead. The Mallards scored two more runs in the inning on run-scoring hits from Dickerson and Blake Guerin (Iowa) to open up a 3-0 lead.

The Rockers battled back into the game in the top of the fourth when Allen cranked a two-run homer to right field, homering to the opposite field for the second time in the doubleheader. Then in the fifth inning, Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve University) hit a solo home run to tie the game 3-3.

With runners on the corners for the Mallards in the bottom of the sixth inning, Justin Best (Florida State) got into a rundown between first base and second base. Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) was the runner on third, and he took off for home during the rundown and scored to give the Mallards a 4-3 lead.

Davis Welch (Harding) shut the door in the seventh inning as the Mallards held on for a 4-3 win. He earned the win on the mound for Madison, recording seven outs in relief without allowing a hit. Jagger Edwards (Columbia) pitched well for the Rockers, but was ultimately charged with the loss.

The Mallards improved to 13-1 at home in 2024 with the win, and will look for a three-game sweep of the Rockers at Warner Park on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

