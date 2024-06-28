Growlers Drop Heartbreaker to Pit Spitters

June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - After coming back down by five, the Kalamazoo Growlers (16-14) fell just 90 feet short of the Traverse City Pit Spitters (14-16), falling 8-7.

Kalamazoo's offense would once again start strong, striking first on an errant throw by Aaron Piasecki. After two clean innings by Adam Berghorst, Traverse City's Ethan Guerra tied the game up at one after a home run to right field.

In the bottom of the third, Sam Harris and Brodey Acres opened up the inning with a double and RBI triple respectively to give the Growlers the lead back. As K-Zoo stranded Acres at third, it gave the Pit Spitters the ripe chance to take the lead back.

In the top of the fourth, each of the first five Pit Spitters batters reach leading to a four-run, four-hit crooked number giving them a three-run lead.

In the fifth, the case was much the same as the Pit Spitters went up five following an RBI double by Aaron Piasecki and an error on Adam Berghorst on a bunt back to the mound.

The Growlers and Pit Spitters each traded runs in the seventh but down by four with six outs remaining, K-Zoo's chances looked bleak.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Growlers' slow bats picked back up. Gabe Springer started off the inning with a no-doubt home run to right field to make it a three-run ball game. After an error by Carter Hain at second and an RBI single by Brodey Acres, Brock Letigeb stepped up as the tying runner.

Down 1-2, Leitgeb sent a fastball off the top of the wall in right-center field scoring Acres and bringing the deficit down to just one. While a popout by Korbin Griffin ended the inning still with a Pit Spitter lead, the Growlers were in striking distance.

After a scoreless top of the ninth, the Growlers led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk from Colin Blanchard. A ground rule double two batters later had a pinch runner in Myles Beale 90 feet away. The next batter, on a squeeze bunt attempt, Carter Hain struck down Beale on a flip to the plate.

With the tying run still 90 feet away in Gage Springer, Pit Spitters reliever Mitchell Granna shut the door striking out Sam Harris to end the game. The Growlers are now 3-4 in one-run games and will take on the Pit Spitters again tonight at 6:35 p.m. ET.

