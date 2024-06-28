Spitters Sweep the Growlers

June 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two of the two game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 9-4, in front of 3,983 fans at Homer Stryker Field.

The Pit Spitters entered Friday night's game with a chance to sweep for the first time since June first and their offense got hot early. Brett Rozman and Ethan Guerra hit back-to-back singles with two outs in the top of the third. Cole Prout singled, scoring Rozman to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. In the top of the sixth, Vahn Lackey singled, Aaron Piasecki walked, and Carter Hain singled to load the bases. Brandon Chang walked to score Piasecki to make it 2-0. Daniel Jackson cleared the bases with a double that hit off the right field fence to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 6-0. Jackson later scored on a wild pitch thrown by Liam O'Brien to cap off a six-run inning, giving the Pit Spitters a 7-0 lead. Evan Rodriguez singled, Ryar Rinehart singled, and Myles Beale was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the fifth inning for the Growlers. Brodey Acres grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Rodriguez to make it 7-1. The Pit Spitters added one more run in the top of the sixth inning with a solo home run to right field by Cole Prout to extend the lead to 8-1. Lackey was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the seventh inning. He later scored on a single to right field by Hain to give the Pit Spitters a 9-1 lead. In the bottom of the seventh, Acres walked and then Brock Leitgeb hit a two-run home run to cut into the Pit Spitters lead making it 9-3. Korbin Griffin and Antonio Perrotta drew back-to-back walks to open the bottom of the eighth inning. Rodriguez singled to center field scoring Griffin to give us the final score at 9-4.

The Pit Spitters improve to 15-16 on the season, while the Growlers drop to 16-15. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jayden Dentler threw six innings of one run ball, allowing six hits, a walk, and struck out one. Jasen Oliver threw an inning, giving up two runs on one hit, a walk, and striking out one. Kellen Roberts threw an inning giving up a run on a hit and two walks, striking out one. Mason Hill threw a scoreless inning of relief, striking out three.

The Pit Spitters will travel back to Traverse City for the start of a four-game home stand featuring the Rockford Rivets and Battle Creek Battle Jacks. First pitch is tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.