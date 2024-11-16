Thompson Plays Overtime Hero as Hawks Rally for 6-5 Victory in Vancouver
November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Ryder Thompson's overtime heroics sealed a remarkable comeback victory for the Portland Winterhawks, who erased a three-goal deficit to defeat the Vancouver Giants 6-5 on Saturday night.
Game #20: Portland (6) vs. Vancouver (5)
SOG: POR (31) - VAN (27)
PP: POR (2/6) - VAN (2/4)
Saves: Schlenker (22/27) - Hutchinson (25/31)
COMPLETE BOX SCORE
GAME NOTES:
Ryder Thompson scored the first game-winning goal of his WHL career.
Both Kyle Chyzowski (3G, 7A) and Diego Buttazzoni (3G, 6A) extended their point streaks to five games.
Chyzowski (1G, 2A), Buttazzoni (1G, 2A), Josh Zakreski (1G, 2A), Tyson Jugnuath (2A), and Tyson Yaremko (1G, 1A) all recorded multi-point nights in Vancouver.
Six different Winterhawks recorded goals against the Giants.
SCORING:
POR - Kyle Chyzowski (14) from Josh Zakreski and Diego Buttazzoni (Power Play)
VAN - Cameron Schmidt (21) from Jaden Lipinski and Ty Halaburda
VAN - Tyler Thorpe (8) from Jacob Oreskovic and Connor Levis
VAN - Ty Halaburda (7) from Jaden Lipinski and Cameron Schmidt
POR - Tyson Yaremko (7) from Kyle Chyzowski and Josh Zakreski (Power Play)
VAN - Cameron Schmidt (22) from Adam Titlbach and Ryan Lin (Power Play)
VAN - Colton Roberts (1) from Tyson Zimmer and Mazden Leslie (Power Play)
POR - Diego Buttazzoni (8) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski
POR - Josh Zakreski (8) from Carter Sotheran and Diego Buttazzoni
POR - Kyle McDonough (4) from Reed Brown and Tyson Jugnauth
POR - Ryder Thompson (2) from Tyson Yaremko
GAME SUMMARY:
The Winterhawks jumped out to an early lead when Captain Kyle Chyzowski showcased his lethal shot on the power play, unleashing a perfectly placed wrister from the left circle that beat the Giants' netminder at the 4:00 mark. Vancouver responded, striking twice in a 26-second span to pull ahead 2-1 by 7:17 of the opening period.
The Giants extended their advantage early in the second frame, but Portland's power play clicked again when Tyson Yaremko received a slick feed from below the goal line and snapped it top shelf from the slot to draw the Winterhawks within one. However, Vancouver countered less than two minutes later to restore their two-goal cushion. The Giants extended their lead to 5-2 at 14:44 of the middle period.
The Winterhawks mounted a furious comeback in the final four minutes of the second. Diego Buttazzoni ignited the rally, following up his own one-timer by collecting the rebound and sliding it home. Josh Zakreski kept the surge going, finding himself alone at the left post where he buried it into an open net. The explosive comeback reached its peak when Kyle McDonough capped off the three-goal outburst, picking the top corner with a shot from the slot to even the score at 5-5 heading into the final frame.
After a scoreless third period pushed the game to overtime where Ryder Thompson played hero for Portland. The defenseman unleashed a blistering one-timer at 3:59 of the extra frame, completing the Winterhawks' remarkable comeback with a 6-5 victory over the Giants.
UP NEXT:
The Winterhawks return home to face the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday, November 22 for Toy Drive at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
