Chiefs Give up Season-High 7 Goals, Look to Bounce Back Tomorrow

November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Chiefs returned home to the Spokane Arena on Friday for a rare contest against the Calgary Hitmen.

Calgary was first off the blocks with a goal in the first minute, scored by Connor Hvidston.

Chase Harrington answered for the Chiefs at 6:22, assisted by Cohen Harris and Saige Weinstein.

Calgary would retake the lead less than a minute later thanks to Ben Kindel's 13th score of the season. Yakemchuk and Gorzynski would add to the lead to make it 4-1.

Owen Martin pulled a goal back for the home team at 16:32 of the season, scoring his 5th of the season. Chase Harrington added his second point of the night with an assist while Hayden Paupanekis provided the second helper.

The Hitmen squashed any idea of a comeback with three consecutive goals from Connor Hvidston, Sawyer Mayes, and Oliver Tulk to make it a 7-2 final score.

Spokane will look to bounce back tomorrow night in front of a packed arena for Coca-Cola Family Feast Night. Less than 500 tickets remain available.

