Americans Fall To Blades In Goaltender's Duel In Saskatoon

November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Saskatoon, SK - Tri-City Americans (13-5-1-0) got a strong performance in net from Lukas Matecha, who finished with 30 saves, but Evan Gardner was one better for the Saskatoon Blades (12-5-1-1), turning aside 33 of 34 as the Americans fell 2-1 at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon.

Both teams had a number of good scoring chances to open the game, but it wasn't until late in the opening frame that the Blades opened the scoring. David Lewandowski chased down a loose puck in the Americans end before swinging it to the front of the net for Cooper Williams to deflect home, giving Saskatoon a 1-0 lead with 2:37 remaining in the period.

After killing off a penalty to start the second, Tri-City tied the game. Kainoah Brankovic threw the puck to the net from the right-wing boards and Gardner made the save, but couldn't cover the rebound.

Savin Virk, making his WHL debut for the Americans, tapped the loose puck along the ice for Jake Gudelj who slammed it into the open net for his ninth of the season, tying the game at one just 3:06 into the second period.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net for the remainder of the period, despite multiple power plays for the Blades, as the two teams went into the second intermission tied at one.

As the clock ticked down in the third period Jake Sloan had a great scoring chance for Tri-City. Max Curran gained the Blades line on left wing and saw Sloan streaking down the right side and heading to the net.

Curran fed him the puck and Sloan took the pass on his forehand before pulling it to his backhand as he cut across the crease, but Gardner stayed right with him and denied Sloan with the blocker to keep the game 2-1 with under seven minutes to play.

That save turned out to be huge as the Blades took the lead less than two minutes later. A long shot was stopped by Matecha but the rebound sat a few feet in front of him, just out of his reach.

Austin Zemlak picked it up but then had it stripped away by William James who cut across the slot and fired a shot off the post and in, giving Saskatoon a 2-1 lead with 5:11 remaining.

Tri-City pulled Matecha for the extra attacker in the final minutes but weren't able to solve Gardner as they fell 2-1.

The Americans continue their East Division trip Tuesday night when they meet the Swift Current Broncos (13-6-0-0), who didn't play this weekend.

