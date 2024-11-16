Rockets Secure Late Victory Over Cougars

November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets gather after a goal

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: James Doyle) Kelowna Rockets gather after a goal

The Kelowna Rockets secured their first victory over the Prince George Cougars with a 5-4 victory on Saturday night.

Kelowna got goals from Caden Price, Tij Iginla, Jakub Stancl, Michael Cicek and Andrew Cristall for the come from behind victory.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna got off to a very quick start as Caden Price would score his sixth of the season to take an early 1-0 lead 1:45 into the game. The game would remain tied until under six minutes remaining in the period when Borya Valis potted his 11 th of the season to make it 1-1. The Rockets played a strong period outshooting Prince George 7-4 in the period, holding the Cougars to the lowest amount of shots they've had in a period this season.

The Rockets would come out flying in the second period as Tij Iginla would put Kelowna ahead on a fantastic individual effort with his 12 th of the season. Kelowna would add to the lead when Jakub Stancl would continue his very strong play, scoring his fourth goal in the past three games at 8:29 in the second. Prince George would get back within one as Valis would score his second of the game as he bounced a pass off Jari Kykkanen which found its way into the net.

Hunter Laing tied the game at three 5:03 into the period. The game would stay tied at three until Koehn Ziemmer put Prince George ahead with just under five minutes remaining but Kelowna wouldn't quit as Michael Cicek potted his eighth of the season to tie the game at the 18:30 mark before Andrew Cristall potted the game winner less than 20 seconds later to win 5-4.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Price George 31-18

Andrew Cristall and Tij Iginla both had a goal and an assist in the victory

Jari Kykkanen made 14 saves on the evening for his fourth victory of the season

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now return home to meet up with the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday, November 20th with puck drop going at 7:05 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

