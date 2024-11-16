Rockets Secure Late Victory Over Cougars
November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets secured their first victory over the Prince George Cougars with a 5-4 victory on Saturday night.
Kelowna got goals from Caden Price, Tij Iginla, Jakub Stancl, Michael Cicek and Andrew Cristall for the come from behind victory.
GAME SUMMARY
Kelowna got off to a very quick start as Caden Price would score his sixth of the season to take an early 1-0 lead 1:45 into the game. The game would remain tied until under six minutes remaining in the period when Borya Valis potted his 11 th of the season to make it 1-1. The Rockets played a strong period outshooting Prince George 7-4 in the period, holding the Cougars to the lowest amount of shots they've had in a period this season.
The Rockets would come out flying in the second period as Tij Iginla would put Kelowna ahead on a fantastic individual effort with his 12 th of the season. Kelowna would add to the lead when Jakub Stancl would continue his very strong play, scoring his fourth goal in the past three games at 8:29 in the second. Prince George would get back within one as Valis would score his second of the game as he bounced a pass off Jari Kykkanen which found its way into the net.
Hunter Laing tied the game at three 5:03 into the period. The game would stay tied at three until Koehn Ziemmer put Prince George ahead with just under five minutes remaining but Kelowna wouldn't quit as Michael Cicek potted his eighth of the season to tie the game at the 18:30 mark before Andrew Cristall potted the game winner less than 20 seconds later to win 5-4.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Kelowna outshot Price George 31-18
Andrew Cristall and Tij Iginla both had a goal and an assist in the victory
Jari Kykkanen made 14 saves on the evening for his fourth victory of the season
UP NEXT
The Rockets will now return home to meet up with the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday, November 20th with puck drop going at 7:05 PM.
Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets gather after a goal
(James Doyle)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024
- Thompson Plays Overtime Hero as Hawks Rally for 6-5 Victory in Vancouver - Portland Winterhawks
- Pats Fall Short in Brandon with 4-3 Overtime Loss - Regina Pats
- Rockets Secure Late Victory Over Cougars - Kelowna Rockets
- Oil Kings Fall to Raiders in Prince Albert - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Fall To Blades In Goaltender's Duel In Saskatoon - Tri-City Americans
- Petr Provides Overtime Heroics for Wheat Kings - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Silvertips Acquire Jaxsin Vaughan from Regina for Brown, First-Rounder - Everett Silvertips
- Pats Deal Jaxsin Vaughan to Silvertips for First Round Pick and Caden Brown - Regina Pats
- Chiefs Take on Red Deer Rebels for Coca-Cola Family Feast Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day Hub: November 16 at Vancouver - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Drop Close Contest To Cougars - Kelowna Rockets
- Hawks Stump Rebels in Shootout, Earn 3-2 Win - Portland Winterhawks
- Pats Win Thriller in Brandon in 5000th Game in Team History - Regina Pats
- Chiefs Give up Season-High 7 Goals, Look to Bounce Back Tomorrow - Spokane Chiefs
- Hawks Stump Rebels in Shootout, Earn 3-2 Win - Portland Winterhawks
- Hitmen Take Down Chiefs, 7-2 - Calgary Hitmen
- Oil Kings Drop One-Goal Game to Blades - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Milestones on Milestones: McKenna Hits 50 Goals - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Ravensbergen Stands Tall as Cougars Edge Rockets 4-3 for Fourth Straight Win - Prince George Cougars
- Preview: Americans at Blades - November 16 - Tri-City Americans
- Tri-City Americans' Win Streak Ended by Raiders - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kelowna Rockets Stories
- Rockets Secure Late Victory Over Cougars
- Rockets Drop Close Contest To Cougars
- Rockets Off To Prince George For Pair Of Weekend Games With Cougars
- Rockets Acquire Pair Of Picks From Giants For Defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt
- Rockets Acquire Nate Corbet From Tigers For Ethan Neutens And Pair Of Picks