Chiefs Take on Red Deer Rebels for Coca-Cola Family Feast Night

November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Red Deer Rebels for the first and only time this season. It's Coca-Cola Family Feast Night! Enjoy discounted concession items ($3) at select concourse locations all game long, including hot dogs, Coca-Cola products and more. The first 5,000 fans through the gates will also receive a rally towel courtesy of Coca-Cola.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

PROMO: Coca-Cola Family Feast Night

JERSEY COLOR: White

