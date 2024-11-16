Chiefs Take on Red Deer Rebels for Coca-Cola Family Feast Night
November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs take on the Red Deer Rebels for the first and only time this season. It's Coca-Cola Family Feast Night! Enjoy discounted concession items ($3) at select concourse locations all game long, including hot dogs, Coca-Cola products and more. The first 5,000 fans through the gates will also receive a rally towel courtesy of Coca-Cola.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: Coca-Cola Family Feast Night
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
