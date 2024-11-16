Oil Kings Fall to Raiders in Prince Albert
November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Prince Albert, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 4-1 decision to the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday night to wrap up a two-game swing in Saskatchewan.
The Oil Kings opened the scoring in this one courtesy of Cole Miller on a deflected point shot that came with an extra attacker with a delayed penalty on the way. However, that was the only goal the Oil Kings would get as the Raiders scored four unanswered the rest of the way.
In the first, Tomas Mrisc and Aiden Oiring followed by third period goals from Mrsic and Krystof Macias to make it 4-1.
Edmonton outshot the Raiders 34-25 in the game, and were unable to capitalize on three chances on the man advantage. The Penalty kill was 3-for-4.
The Oil Kings record now falls to 8-10-1-1 on the season and they will look to get back into the win column on Wednesday when they're back at home against the Victoria Royals.
