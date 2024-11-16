Silvertips Acquire Jaxsin Vaughan from Regina for Brown, First-Rounder

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired forward Jaxsin Vaughan from the Regina Pats in exchange for forward Caden Brown and a 2025 first-round pick.

"Jaxsin plays a strong and physical power forward game," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He brings good energy and ability. We're excited to see what he can do in a Silvertips jersey."

Vaughan, an '06-born Merritt, B.C. native, has two goals, five assists and 15 penalty minutes accrued this season over 15 games as Regina's alternate captain. He recorded 15 goals with 10 assists and 82 PIM in 59 appearances in 2023-24.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Vaughan attended Anaheim Ducks camp over the summer as a free agent invitee.

Originally drafted 21st-overall in the 2021 WHL Draft, Vaughan has appeared in 132 career WHL games. He represented Canada White at the 2022 U17 World Challenge and is a product of Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna.

The Silvertips are still in ownership of a 2025 first-round pick. The pick dealt to Regina will be the later of the two Everett currently holds.

Brown, an '05-born forward, departs the Silvertips having played in 51 total games with the team, accumulating 12 goals and 21 assists.

"We wish Caden all the best in Regina and thank him for his contributions with our organization," added Fraser.

