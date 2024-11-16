Game Day Hub: November 16 at Vancouver

November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks make a quick stop in Vancouver to take on the Giants on Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Langley Events Center.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Langley Events Center

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks edged the Red Deer Rebels 3-2 in a thrilling shootout on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Carsyn Dyck and Kyle Chyzowski provided the scoring during regulation, with Chyzowski extending his point streak to three games (3G, 3A), while Diego Buttazzoni added an assist to push his streak to four games (2G, 3A). Ondřej Štěbeták was stellar in net, stopping 25 of 27 shots and remaining perfect in shootouts as Portland's penalty kill shut down all five Red Deer power plays. The Hawks now look to build on their resilient performance in tonight's matchup.

2024-25 Season Series

This is the first of five meetings between the Portland Winterhawks and Vancouver Giants during the 2024-25 season

Vetting Vancouver

The Portland Winterhawks head north to face the Vancouver Giants, who enter the matchup with a 9-6-3 record, sitting sixth in the WHL Western Conference. The Giants are looking to bounce back after a 6-2 loss to the Kamloops Blazers, a game where defensive lapses and penalty trouble proved costly.

Despite the recent setback, Vancouver boasts a well-rounded roster led by Cameron Schmidt, who leads the league with 20 goals in 18 games, and Mazden Leslie, who has added 21 points (6G, 15A). Their offensive depth keeps opponents on their toes, with multiple players capable of contributing on any given night.

In net, the Giants have evenly split duties between Matthew Hutchison and Burke Hood, each starting 11 games, with Hutchinson earning the edge in GAA (3.39) and save percentage (.890) over his counterpart. Vancouver's power play has been a major asset for the club this season, ranking fourth in the WHL at 26.8%.

The Winterhawks will need to focus on limiting the effectiveness of Vancouver's top scorers and avoiding penalties to neutralize the Giants' lethal power play. With Vancouver aiming to rebound from a tough loss, Portland will look to take advantage of any lingering frustrations and set the tone early in what promises to be a competitive battle.

