Preview: Americans at Blades - November 16
November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans saw their 12-game winning streak come to an end with a 5-3 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders last night. Penalties proved costly as the Raiders scored three power play goals in just over five minutes to stave off an Americans third-period rally. Tri-City trailed 2-0 after one and two periods last night before scoring three straight to take a short-lived 3-2 lead.
VS SASKATOON: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Blades. Last season Tri-City dropped a 6-3 game to Saskatoon on home ice on November 28. Tri-City has lost their last five head-to-head meetings with Saskatoon, all in regulation, last picking up a win on January 7, 2017 at the Sasktel Centre.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Saskatoon Blades
Brandon Whynott (12-13-25) Ben Riche (16-14-30)
Jake Sloan (8-15-23) Brandon Lisowsky (9-10-19)
Gavin Garland (10-11-21) Rowan Calvert (9-10-19)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Saskatoon Blades
Power Play - 20.0% (15-for-75) Power Play - 24.2% (15-for-62)
Penalty Kill - 79.7% (63-for-79) Penalty Kill - 76.3% (45-for-59)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
