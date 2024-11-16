Milestones on Milestones: McKenna Hits 50 Goals

November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Medicine Hat Tigers showcased their offensive depth and defensive resilience in a commanding performance against the Victoria Royals. Gavin McKenna led the charge with a multi-goal effort potting his 50th and 51st career goals, while the Tigers' penalty kill and relentless puck control kept the Royals at bay. From start to finish, it was a complete team effort that left the Tigers faithful buzzing.

The Medicine Hat Tigers and Victoria Royals traded chances during an exciting start to the 1st period. It was the Tigers who struck first, just over four minutes into the game as Oasiz Weisblatt took a clever pass off the boards from Hunter St. Martin setting up Gavin McKenna in the slot, who buried his 12th goal of the season-and his 50th as a Tiger-to make it 1-0.

Victoria responded with pressure earning their first power play shortly after, as Tigers defenseman Ethan Neutens went off for hooking. The Royals managed an early shot, but the Tigers' penalty killers stood strong.

A shorthanded opportunity saw Weisblatt crash the net off a McKenna rebound, Weisblatt would be taken down by Victoria's Cosmo Wilson, drawing an interference penalty. Medicine Hat killed off the remainder of their penalty and immediately shifted momentum back in their favor.

Midway through the period, defenseman Jonas Woo joined the rush, tossing a puck on net from just inside the Royals zone. A fortuitous rebound landed in front of Liam Ruck, who tapped it over to his brother Marcus Ruck for a quick finish into the yawning cage, doubling the Tigers' lead to 2-0.

The Royals pushed back in the latter half of the period, generating some quality chances, but Tigers goaltender Harrison Meneghin stood tall, making several key saves to preserve the two-goal lead heading into the intermission.

The second period kicked off with pressure from both squads, but it was Victoria who struck first. Five minutes in, Nolan Stewart managed to sneak a shot off a defender and through the five-hole of Meneghin, cutting the lead in half. Reggie Newman and Seth Fryer picked up the assists on the play.

The Tigers wasted no time responding. Less than a minute later, McKenna dazzled with his second goal of the night, spinning off a defender and somehow finding the back of the net to restore Medicine Hat's two-goal cushion.

Shortly after killing off a holding penalty on Bryce Pickford, the Tigers earned a power play of their own when Royals forward Vaughn Watterodt was called for slashing. Medicine Hat capitalized quickly as Ryder Ritchie unleashed a pinpoint shot over the glove of Royals netminder Jayden Kraus, extending the Tigers' lead to 4-1. Pickford and Weisblatt were credited with assists on the goal.

The Tigers carried the momentum through the rest of the period, keeping Kraus under siege with several quality chances, but the Royals' goaltender managed to keep the deficit at three heading into the third.

The Tigers maintained their momentum into the final frame, keeping the pressure on the Royals through the first five minutes.

A slashing penalty on Hunter St. Martin gave the Royals a chance to chip away at the deficit, but the Tigers' penalty kill once again proved impenetrable. St. Martin wasted no time making his presence felt after stepping out of the box, nearly capitalizing on a quick chance.

Midway through the period, the Tigers extended their lead. A point shot from Veeti Vaisanen made its way through traffic and found Kadon McCann, who buried his second goal of the season to make it 5-1. Josh Van Mulligen was also credited with an assist on the play.

From there, the Tigers completely dominated, hemming the Royals in their zone and limiting them to just four shots on goal in the final frame. The Tigers closed out the game with poise and control, securing a convincing victory in front of the best fans in the WHL. Tigers win 5-1.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/3 - 33.3%

PK: 3/3 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Oasiz Weisblatt - Medicine Hat

Ryder Ritchie - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Veeti Veisanen

The Tigers are back in action Tuesday night as they travel to Saskatoon to take on the Saskatoon Blades for their first matchup this season. Game time is 6:00PM (MST) You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

