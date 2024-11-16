Rockets Drop Close Contest To Cougars

November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Jakub Stancl in action

The Kelowna Rockets fell 4-3 to the Prince George Cougars on Friday night at the CN Centre.

Kelowna got goals from Kanjyu Gojsic, Caden Price and Jakub Stancl but fell behind early and weren't quite successful in their comeback bid.

GAME SUMMARY

The game would not start out in Kelowna's favour, as Prince George would open the scoring three minutes into the contest off a rising shot that beat Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen for a 1-0 Cougars lead. Prince George would add to its lead as Carson Carels would beat Kykkanen on the blocker side for his first goal in the WHL and it was 2-0 Cougars early into the contest. Kelowna would cut the lead in half at the 13:40 mark of the period as Kanyju Gojsic would pot his second goal of the season, making it 2-1. Lee Shurgot would regain Prince George's two goal lead with a power play marker with eight seconds left in the period to give the home side a 3-1 advantage.

Kelowna would get back within one just over six minutes into the period as Andrew Cristall was stopped on a four-on-four breakaway opportunity, but defenceman Caden Price would follow up and deposit the puck past Cougars goaltender Josh Ravensbergen to his fifth of the season. Prince George would double up again on their lead as 20-year-old forward Koehn Ziemmer scord his 18 th goal on the power play.

Jakub Stancl would continue his strong play as he cut Prince George's lead to 4-3 with his third goal in the past two games to bring Kelowna within striking distance but the Rockets were unsuccessful in their bid to tie the game with the extra attacker and fell by a 4-3 score.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Price George 34-23

Caden Price had a goal and an assist in the loss

Jari Kykkanen made 19 saves on the evening

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now take on the Cougars again tomorrow night before returning home to take on the Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday, November 20th with puck drop going at 7:05 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

