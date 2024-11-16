Hitmen Take Down Chiefs, 7-2

Spokane, WA - Playing their fifth game in eight days on the road, the Calgary Hitmen turned in a complete performance in a 7-2 victory over the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Hitmen offense erupted for a season high seven goals, led by Connor Hvidston who scored twice and added an assist in a first star performance. It was Hvidston who set the tone for the night, scoring just 47 seconds into the opening period. Carter Yakemchuk (1g, 1a), Brandon Gorzynski (1g, 1a), Maxim Muranov (2a) and Ethan Moore (2a) also had multi-point games for the Hitmen who built period leads of 3-1 and 5-2.

Ben Kindel with his team leading 13th goal of the season, Oliver Tulk with his sixth and Sawyer Mayes with his second rounded out the Calgary attack while Chase Harrington and Owen Martin replied for Spokane.

The Hitmen outshot the Chiefs 30-22 and received a 20-save performance from Eric Tu who picked up his fifth win.

The victory improves the Hitmen record to 3-1-1 on this six-game U.S. road trip with just one stop remaining. Tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 16 they visit the Wild in Wenatchee. It's then back to Alberta when on Friday, Nov. 22 Calgary welcomes the Victoria Royals to the 'Dome. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

