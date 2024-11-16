Hawks Stump Rebels in Shootout, Earn 3-2 Win

November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks prevailed in a back-and-forth battle at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Friday night, edging the Red Deer Rebels 3-2 in a shootout. Ondøej Štìbeták continued his shootout mastery while Kyle Chyzowski and Carsyn Dyck provided the regulation scoring in a game that showcased Portland's resilient penalty kill.

Game #19: Portland (3) vs. Red Deer (2)

SOG: POR (42) - RD (27)

PP: POR (0/5) - RD (0/5)

Saves: Štìbeták (25/27) - Stoesser (40/42)

GAME NOTES:

With an assist in the third period, Diego Buttazzoni increased his point streak to four games (2G, 3A) for his second such streak of the 2024-25 campaign.

Kyle Chyzowski extended his point streak to three games (3G, 3A) with a goal in Friday night's tilt.

The Winterhawks' penalty kill continued its dominance, shutting down all five Red Deer power plays and improving to second-best in the WHL.

Goaltender Ondøej Štìbeták improved to 2-0 all-time in shootout hockey.

SCORING: RD - Derek Thurston (1) from Samuel Drancek POR - Carsyn Dyck (3) RD - Steven Steranka (2) POR - Kyle Chyzowski (13) from Diego Buttazzoni and Josh Zakreski

GAME SUMMARY:

The Red Deer Rebels drew first blood, striking just 3:52 into the opening frame. The Hawks would answer midway through the period when Carsyn Dyck created his own opportunity, forcing a turnover at the blue line before wiring a shot past the goalie's blocker to knot the game at 1-1. An unfortunate bounce early in the second period put the Rebels back in front, but the Hawks weren't done.

Charging into the zone, Diego Buttazzoni threaded a perfect pass to Kyle Chyzowski, who unleashed a rocket from the left faceoff dot, beating the Rebels' netminder clean to draw even once again. The 2-2 tie held through regulation.

The drama continued through a scoreless overtime before shifting to a shootout showdown. There, Tyson Jugnauth and Diego Buttazzoni found twine for Portland, while netminder Ondøej Štìbeták stood tall, denying both Rebels attempts. The victory marked Štìbeták's second career shootout win, maintaining his perfect record in the one-on-one format.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes for Toy Drive on November 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the Glass Palace.

