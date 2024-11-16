Oil Kings Drop One-Goal Game to Blades

November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Saskatoon, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have lost three consecutive one goal games after a 3-2 loss to the Saskatoon Blades on Friday night in Saskatoon.

It's the first time this season that the Oil Kings have lost three in a row as well.

"There's certainly some things we're struggling with right now, there's no question," said Oil Kings Head Coach Luke Pierce. "We started out okay and then just really got on our heels in that first period. I think it's just a team that doesn't have a ton of confidence right now and very indecisive in our play. I thought our response in the second was better and we stuck together a little bit more."

The Oil Kings fell behind 2-0 after one period off of Saskatoon goals from Ben Riche before the Oil Kings fought their way back in the second. It started with a highlight reel play between the Sawchyn brothers as Gracyn deked his way through the Blades in the offensive zone and found Lukas on the back door to finish it off to make it 2-1. Then, a point shot from Ethan MacKenzie found its way through a Roan Woodward screen and past Evan Gardner to make it 2-2 after forty minutes.

Tyler Parr scored for Saskatoon at the 6:45 mark of the third, and the Oil Kings would push being down 3-2, but couldn't get the next goal in the game as they dropped the 3-2 decision to Saskatoon.

Pierce said stretches like this will happen in a season, and he knows the team can battle through it.

"I think when you're trying to fight your way out of these spunks, you've got to stick with your basics.," he said. "I got a lot of confidence in the group that they're going to be able to do that and then this will be good long term for us to fight through some of this adversity."

Alex Worthington stopped 27 of 30 shots he saw in the Edmonton net. The powerplay was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

Edmonton is back at it in Prince Albert on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.