Pats Deal Jaxsin Vaughan to Silvertips for First Round Pick and Caden Brown
November 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club have traded 2006-born forward Jaxsin Vaughan to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a first-round pick in 2025 and 2005-born forward Caden Brown.
"We are pleased to add Caden Brown to our hockey club," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "Caden brings skill to our team, and we look forward to him helping our team generate offense. We are also very pleased, to continue to build valuable draft capital, with the addition of a first round pick."
Brown, 19, has tallied eight points (4G-4A) in 14 games with the Silvertips this season. The Fort St. John, B.C., product tallied 25 points with the Silvertips last season (8G-17A) in 37 games. The 6-foot, 194 lb. right-shot forward recorded 18 goals and 33 points as a 17-year-old with the Prince George Cougars during the 2022-23 season.
Over Brown's four-year WHL career, he has recorded 82 points (37G-45A) in 184 games. The Prince George Cougars drafted Brown in the first round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.
The Pats now hold two first-round picks and two second-round picks in 2025 WHL Prospects Draft as well as two first-round picks and two second-round picks in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
Vaughan, 18, has recorded seven points (2G-5A) in 16 games with the Pats this season. The Merritt, B.C., product recorded 25 points (15G-10A) in 59 games with the Pats last season. The 6-foot-1, 201 lb. right-shot forward was drafted by the Pats in the first round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.
