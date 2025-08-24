Thomas Müller LATE WINNER!! First MLS Goal!
Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2025
- Chicho Arango, Preston Judd goals lift San Jose into the Western Conference eighth seed with six games left - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Battles to 1-1 Draw Against FC Dallas to Conclude Road Stretch - Los Angeles FC
- New England Defeats Columbus Crew, 2-1 - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Secures Point in 1-1 Draw with LAFC - FC Dallas
- Columbus Crew Edged by New England Revolution - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Wins Team Record 10th Regular Season Home Match in 5-1 Victory Over Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 1-2, to San Jose Earthquakes - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Falls, 4-0, Against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park - Chicago Fire FC
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point with Draw on the Road at D.C. United - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Edges Austin FC, 3-2 - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Blanked New York City FC, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point with Draw on the Road at D.C. United - Inter Miami CF
- Union climb to the top of the Eastern Conference - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Earns Big Win at FC Cincinnati - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Defender Kieran Chandler to MLS Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Bundesliga Veteran Midfielder Diadié Samassékou - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Concludes Three-Game Road Stretch at FC Dallas on Saturday Night - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC at Real Salt Lake Preview - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Limited Tickets Remaining for Saturday's Home Match at BC Place
- Whitecaps FC Acquire German Centre Back Sebastian Schonlau
- Whitecaps FC Transfer Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian Side Sarpsborg 08 FF
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire Belgian Centre Back Joedrick Pupe
- Whitecaps FC BMO Academy Product Liam Mackenzie Signed to MLS Contract