This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey
February 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Last week, the Iowa Wild returned from a weekend visit to Texas and split a pair of weekday games against the Rockford IceHogs. This week, Iowa kicks off a five-game Central Division road swing. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!
TEAM LEADERS
Points: Nic Petan (40)
Goals: Adam Beckman (13)
Assists: Nic Petan (28)
PIM: Kale Kessy (105)
STANDINGS
UPCOMING GAMES
Saturday, Feb. 24 at Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 25 at Chicago Wolves at 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m.
IN THE COMMUNITY
Crash will visit Jethro's BBQ All Stars on Wednesday, Feb. 28 ahead of Iowa's road game at Grand Rapids
THEY SAID IT!
"When we're playing on our front foot, when we're winning races, we're shooting pucks, we're getting to the net... we're going to keep talking to our guys about doing that from the start of games and not waiting to do it." - Iowa Wild Head Coach Brett McLean on starting games strong.
