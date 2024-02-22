Bears Add Forwards Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil from South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has recalled forwards Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey's vice president of hockey operations, Bryan Helmer.

Empey, 28, has skated in one game with the Bears this season, making his Hershey debut on Jan. 20 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, registering two penalty minutes. He has appeared in 50 games with South Carolina this season, registering 35 points (16g, 19a). He leads the team with 107 penalty minutes and ranks fourth on the club in goals.

O'Neil, 25, ranks second on the Stingrays in scoring, striking for 48 points (12g, 36a) in 48 games. He has points in eight of his last nine outings for South Carolina, collecting 14 points (2g, 12a) in that stretch.

The Lathan, New York native played in two games with Hershey last season on a professional tryout. He made his AHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and potted his first AHL goal on Dec. 31, 2022 versus Providence. He also played three games with the Colorado Eagles.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return to GIANT Center to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. for Michelob Ultra Can Holder Night. The first 3,000 fans in attendance 21-and-over will receive a Bears can holder, courtesy of the Michelob Ultra; fans 21-and-over can also take advantage of a pre-game Happy Hour, featuring 16 oz. Bud Light cans for just $5, available from when doors open until puck drop. Purchase tickets for the game (limited tickets available).

