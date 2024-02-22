Blues Assign D Calle Rosen to Springfield
February 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Calle Rosen to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Rosen, 30, picked up one assist in six games with St. Louis on his latest recall. He has dressed in 44 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting 25 points (two goals, 23 assists) and 10 penalty minutes. His 23 assists rank 2nd on Springfield. Rosen also appeared in an NHL career-high 49 games with the Blues last season, recording 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and a team-leading +19 rating. Overall, the Vaxjo, Sweden, native has collected 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 93 career regular-season NHL games with Toronto, Colorado, and St. Louis.
Springfield begins a three-game weekend on Friday night against their I-91 rivals, the Hartford Wolf Pack, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.
