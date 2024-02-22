Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Cole Koepke from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Lightning have reassigned forward Bennett MacArthur to the Crunch from the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

Koepke, 25, saw action in eight games with Tampa Bay in November and December this season, recording the first two assists of his NHL career, while averaging 6:46 time on ice. Koepke has skated in 25 career NHL games (1-2-3), all with the Lightning. He posted his first NHL goal and point on November 13, 2022 versus Washington.

The Two Harbors, Minnesota native has played in 36 games with the Crunch this season and leads the team in goals with 13, while his 24 points rank fifth. Koepke also ranks among the team leaders in shots with 110 (2nd), game-winning goals with three (3rd) and shorthanded points with three (T-1st). Koepke has appeared in 166 regular season AHL games with Syracuse, tallying 42 goals and 85 points.

Koepke, 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, was selected by Tampa Bay in the sixth round, 183rd overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a one-year contract extension with the Lightning on June 14, 2023.

MacArthur, 23, has played in two games with the Crunch this season. He has also skated in 21 games with the Americans, tallying six goals and 11 assists, and 12 games with the Orlando Solar Bears posting three points (1g, 2a). Last season, the 5-foot-11, 199-pound forward played in four games for the Crunch and 53 games with the Solar Bears recording 10 goals and 18 assists.

MacArthur was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Lightning on March 1, 2022.

