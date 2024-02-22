Wolf Pack Battle Monsters for Final Time this Season

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack continue their fourth three-in-three set of the season tonight at the XL Center when they welcome the Cleveland Monsters to town for the final time this season.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth and final meeting between the Wolf Pack and Monsters this season. It is the final of two meetings between the foes at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack have won each of the last two meetings, sweeping a two-game set in Cleveland on January 26th and 27th. Matt Rempe scored 7:30 into the game on January 27th, tipping in a Cristiano DiGiacinto shot for his seventh goal of the season. Just 59 seconds later, Blake Hillman fired home his second goal of the season from the slot on a pass from Mac Hollowell to make it 2-0 Wolf Pack.

Late in the opening frame, Brendan Gaunce tapped in a pass from Carson Meyer to make it 2-1. The powerplay goal came at 14:23 of the period. Jake Christiansen scored the lone goal of the middle stanza, firing his tenth goal of the season through traffic.

Late in regulation time at 14:14 of the third, Rempe jumped on a rebound and buried his second goal of the game and eighth of the season to restore Hartford's lead. Louis Domingue made 24 saves to preserve the 3-2 victory.

The Wolf Pack have collected five of a possible six points in the head-to-head matchup, posting a 2-0-1-0 record. The Monsters, 1-2-0-0, collected their lone win in the series on December 6th at the XL Center.

They won that game 4-3 in overtime.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack opened their three-in-three set with a 2-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders at the XL Center last night. Jake Leschyshyn opened the scoring 5:29 into the game, tipping a Nikolas Brouillard shot home for his fifth goal of the season. The powerplay goal gave Hartford a lead they never lost.

Brennan Othmann buried his 14th goal of the season 4:14 into the second period, jumping on a rebound and beating Ken Appleby. Matthew Maggio's breakaway goal at 12:03 of the second drew the Isles within one, but Dylan Garand slammed the door shut from there, making ten third-period saves to collect his 13th win of the season.

Garand's 13 wins match his total from the 2022-23 campaign. He is 5-0-0 against the Islanders this season.

Brett Berard leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 16 on the season. Alex Belzile leads the team in points with 37 (14 g, 23 a), while Hollowell leads the way in assists with 31.

Earlier today, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) recalled Othmann from the Wolf Pack.

Monsters Outlook:

The Monsters doubled up the Chicago Wolves on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 6-3 at Allstate Arena. Trailing 3-2 after 40 minutes, the Monsters scored four unanswered goals in the third period to claim victory.

Meyer's 20th goal of the season 1:17 into the final frame tied the game 3-3. 6:40 later, at 7:57, James Malatesta fired home his eleventh goal of the season to give the Monsters a 4-3 lead they never lost. Hunter McKown and Roman Ahcan both hit the empty net in the final minute of regulation time to cement the victory.

Meyer leads the club in goals with 20, while Trey Fix-Wolansky leads the way in both assists with 30 and points with 46 (16 g, 30 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack conclude their three-in-three stretch tomorrow night when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' hitting the air at 6:50 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, February 28th, when the Charlotte Checkers come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

