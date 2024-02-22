Monsters Secure 4-3 Victory Against Wolf Pack In Five-Round Shootout

HARTFORD, CT - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday night at the XL Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 30-15-2-2 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Brendan Gaunce converted on the power play at 4:37 in the first period off feeds from Marcus Bjork and David Jiricek followed by a power-play goal from Jake Christiansen assisted by Mikael Pyyhtia and Luca Del Bel Belluz sending the Monsters into the first intermission leading 2-0. Roman Ahcan opened the scoring in the middle frame with a short-handed goal at 5:21 with a helper from Tyler Angle, quickly answered by Hartford's Tyler Pitlick on the power play at 6:05, but the Monsters hold onto a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. Hartford took lone control of the third period with a short handed tally from Brett Berard at 9:35 and a power-play goal from Ryder Korczak forcing a 3-3 tie sending the game into overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, Trey Fix-Wolansky and Hunter McKown both secured goals in a five-round shootout bringing the final score to 4-3 Monsters.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 34 saves for the win while Hartford's Louis Domingue stopped 30 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to visit the Providence Bruins on Friday, February 23, at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 1 0 0 1 4 HFD 0 1 2 0 0 3

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 34 2/4 1/3 6 min / 3 inf HFD 37 2/3 2/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record CLE Greaves W 34 3 1-5 23-9-2 HFD Domingue OT 30 4 2-5 13-7-3 Cleveland Record: 30-15-2-2, 1st North Division Hartford Record: 26-16-5-1, 4th Atlantic Division

