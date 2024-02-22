Monsters Secure 4-3 Victory Against Wolf Pack In Five-Round Shootout
February 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday night at the XL Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 30-15-2-2 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Brendan Gaunce converted on the power play at 4:37 in the first period off feeds from Marcus Bjork and David Jiricek followed by a power-play goal from Jake Christiansen assisted by Mikael Pyyhtia and Luca Del Bel Belluz sending the Monsters into the first intermission leading 2-0. Roman Ahcan opened the scoring in the middle frame with a short-handed goal at 5:21 with a helper from Tyler Angle, quickly answered by Hartford's Tyler Pitlick on the power play at 6:05, but the Monsters hold onto a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. Hartford took lone control of the third period with a short handed tally from Brett Berard at 9:35 and a power-play goal from Ryder Korczak forcing a 3-3 tie sending the game into overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, Trey Fix-Wolansky and Hunter McKown both secured goals in a five-round shootout bringing the final score to 4-3 Monsters.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 34 saves for the win while Hartford's Louis Domingue stopped 30 shots in defeat.
The Monsters travel to visit the Providence Bruins on Friday, February 23, at 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. [cid:image004.png@01DA65DF.0210F8B0]Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 1 0 0 1 4 HFD 0 1 2 0 0 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 34 2/4 1/3 6 min / 3 inf HFD 37 2/3 2/4 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record CLE Greaves W 34 3 1-5 23-9-2 HFD Domingue OT 30 4 2-5 13-7-3 Cleveland Record: 30-15-2-2, 1st North Division Hartford Record: 26-16-5-1, 4th Atlantic Division
