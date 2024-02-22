Morrison's Four-Point Night Helps Lead Firebirds to 30th Win of Season

The Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda by the final score of 5-4. Logan Morrison recorded four points (two goals, two assists) to help the Firebirds capture their 30th win of the season.

The Firebirds scored twice in the game's first 8:04. Andrew Poturalski netted his 11th of the season on the powerplay to give Coachella Valley a 1-0 lead from Connor Carrick and Logan Morrison. Max McCormick, who skated in his 500th AHL game on Wednesday night, extended the Firebirds lead with his 24th of the year. Morrison earned the secondary assist while Ryan Winterton forced the puck down low for the primary helper. Kyle Rau answered back with a powerplay goal for San Jose to make it 2-1.

San Jose struck twice in the early minutes of the second period to take a 3-2 lead, but Logan Morrison responded with a powerplay goal halfway through the frame to tie it up. Morrison's tally was assisted by Poturalski and Carrick.

Coachella Valley broke the tie on Logan Morrison's second powerplay goal of the game at 1:54 of the third period. Andrew Poturalski and Kole Lind picked up the assists on Morrison's 12th of the season. Devin Shore capped off the scoring with an empty net goal with 1:30 left in the third. San Jose's Jack Studnicka cut the lead to 5-4 with a minute remaining but Coachella Valley hung on for the victory.

Chris Driedger made 29 saves in the win that moves Coachella Valley's record to 30-13-4-2 and extends their lead in the Pacific Division (66 points). The Firebirds finished 3-for-5 on the powerplay and the penalty kill went 5-for-7.

