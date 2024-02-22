'Play the Way I Know How to Play'

Dustin Wolf is in fine form between the pipes for the Wranglers.

The reigning AHL MVP and the 2023 'Goaltender of the Year' Wolf has provided a stabilizing presence between the pipes since rejoining the team from his recent NHL recall with the Flames.

In two games since his return, Wolf (1-0-1) has helped the Wranglers keep pace in a tight playoff race in the Pacific Division, picking up three of four points on the road against the Abbotsford Canucks over the long weekend.

"Feeling pretty good," said Wolf about his game of late. "Obviously we would have liked to have grabbed that last point (in Abbotsford), but that's how things go, and we've got to reset here and get ready for two games here on the weekend in Winnipeg."

"I thought we did a great job of getting to the net," he added. "It's hockey, it's a game of bounces and we just didn't get the bounces on the second night. So, we'll get back to work and come Friday, bring our best foot forward."

Wolf suited up for his fifth NHL start of the season on Feb.15 against the San Jose Sharks before being assigned back to the Wranglers and though he didn't get the desired result against his hometown team, the California-kid is using every experience with the big club as a new learning opportunity.

"Obviously, I wasn't super satisfied with how things ended the last night I played up there," explained Wolf, about his recent NHL start.

"It's a great learning lesson for myself," he continued "Just trying to find little areas of your game that you can address in terms of adjusting to that next level and, obviously, being able to come back down and play lots of minutes and just get into back into my groove and play the way I know how to play is important for myself."

