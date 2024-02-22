Griffins Prepare for Salute to Badges Night
February 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 vs. Iowa Wild
Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union
Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).
Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Texas Stars on Feb. 21 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.
Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $17 (regularly $23), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $20 (regularly $26), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $24 (regularly $29). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.
Friday, March 1, 2024 vs. Iowa Wild
Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).
$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the stand outside section 104, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at the beverage carts outside sections 106 and 109 and $2 hot dogs at the stand outside section 108, the stand outside section 122, the stand outside section 106 and the stand outside section 124.
Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.
College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $13, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.
Saturday, March 2, 2024 vs. Rockford IceHogs
Salute to Badges Night presented by Comerica Bank
Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).
Salute to Badges Night presented by Comerica Bank: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a belt bag courtesy of Comerica Bank.
GRPD vs. GRFD Charity Hockey Game: The Griffins will host the third annual Grand Rapids Police Department versus Grand Rapids Fire Department hockey game at Van Andel Arena on March 2 at 1 p.m. All guests are welcome to come watch this charity game benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A ticket purchased to the GRPD vs. GRFD game also gets you into the Griffins game that night. For each ticket purchased, a $7 donation will be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Click here to view more details about the game and to purchase your tickets.
Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2023-24 season and include four or more game tickets, and $20 or more in concession cash. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.
Post-Game Autograph Sessions: Select players will sign autographs from the Griffins' bench after the game.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins gather after a goal
(Nicolas Carrillo)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2024
- Moose Launch Third Annual Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program - Manitoba Moose
- Blues Assign D Calle Rosen to Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Prepare for Salute to Badges Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Battle Monsters for Final Time this Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins to Host GRPD vs. GRFD Hockey Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rangers Recall F Brennan Othmann from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Burned by Firebirds, 5-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Morrison's Four-Point Night Helps Lead Firebirds to 30th Win of Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- The Canucks Complete a Comeback in a 2-1 Shootout Victory Against the Ontario Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Griffins Prepare for Salute to Badges Night
- Griffins to Host GRPD vs. GRFD Hockey Game
- Sebastian Cossa Picks up First AHL Shutout in 1-0 Victory Over Texas
- Griffins Battle Top Two Teams in Division During Three-Game Week
- Griffins & Sled Wings Game Returns Thursday