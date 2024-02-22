Reign Fall in Shootout
February 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (23-19-3-3) were unable to hold on to a late one-goal lead and came up short in a shootout by a 2-1 score to the Abbotsford Canucks (25-17-3-2) on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena.
Tyler Madden had the lone tally of the contest for the Reign, while Erik Portillo turned out 28 shots in a losing effort in between the pipes.
Date: February 21, 2024
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd SO Final ABB 0 0 1 1 2 ONT 0 1 0 0 1
Shots PP ABB 30 0/6 ONT 26 0/4
Three Stars -
1. Nikita Tolopilo (ABB)
2. Erik Portillo (ONT)
3. Linus Karlsson (ABB)
W: Nikita Tolopilo
L: Erik Portillo
Next Game: Friday, February 23 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2024
- Reign Fall in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Burned by Firebirds, 5-4 - San Jose Barracuda
- Morrison's Four-Point Night Helps Lead Firebirds to 30th Win of Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- The Canucks Complete a Comeback in a 2-1 Shootout Victory Against the Ontario Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Reign Fall in Shootout
- Reign Recall Forward Nikita Pavlychev
- Reign Taken Down by Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Roadrunners, 8-1
- Reign Fall in Shootout