Reign Fall in Shootout

February 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (23-19-3-3) were unable to hold on to a late one-goal lead and came up short in a shootout by a 2-1 score to the Abbotsford Canucks (25-17-3-2) on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena.

Tyler Madden had the lone tally of the contest for the Reign, while Erik Portillo turned out 28 shots in a losing effort in between the pipes.

Date: February 21, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd SO Final ABB 0 0 1 1 2 ONT 0 1 0 0 1

Shots PP ABB 30 0/6 ONT 26 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Nikita Tolopilo (ABB)

2. Erik Portillo (ONT)

3. Linus Karlsson (ABB)

W: Nikita Tolopilo

L: Erik Portillo

Next Game: Friday, February 23 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

