Moose Launch Third Annual Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program

February 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team launched its third annual Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program. The program was previously awarded the AHL's Most Unique Community Relations Initiative of the Year. In addition, two participants from the 2023 program are currently working in full-time roles at True North Sports + Entertainment with help from the networking connections made during the initiative.

The application process opens today, Thursday, Feb. 22, and runs through Monday, March 11. Interested applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 35, must be a resident of Manitoba and be able to commit to the two-day schedule of Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23. Applicants will be asked to complete an online form, including short answer questions, and upload their resume. Successful applicants will be invited to the two-day Manitoba Moose Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program.

The Manitoba Moose Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program is designed to introduce women to new professional networks, increase their networking and professional communication skills, as well as advance the career planning process. With the opportunity to interact directly with individuals who are currently employed in roles at True North Sports + Entertainment, mentors can provide practical advice to aid in career aspirations.

The program kicks off Friday, March 22 when the successful applicants are invited on a tour of the True North Sports + Entertainment offices which includes meeting mentors, networking opportunities, presentations from various Manitoba Moose departments and will take part in a recruitment insights session facilitated by True North's People and Culture team. Participants will also receive a tour of Canada Life Centre and are able to watch practice.

The second day of the Celebrating Women in Sport Job Shadow Program takes place Saturday, March 23 when the Moose host the Abbotsford Canucks. Participants will rotate through various departments involved in a Manitoba Moose game day, observing pre-game, in-game and post-game events and tasks performed by marketing, digital content, communications, broadcasting, game production and more, before having the chance to get their own hands-on experience.

