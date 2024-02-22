Wolves Blanked by Red-Hot Admirals 4-0

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves were shut out by the streaking Milwaukee Admirals 4-0 on Thursday at Allstate Arena.

Behind the goaltending of Yaroslav Askarov (27 saves) and two scores by Zach L'Heureux, the Admirals reeled off their 18th consecutive victory-the second-longest winning streak in American Hockey League history.

The Wolves got solid netminding from Adam Scheel (22 saves) but dropped their second contest in a row.

Milwaukee took an early lead when Adam Wilsby found the back of the net 57 seconds into the opening period.

That was all the scoring until the third when Heureux tallied twice-the latter into an empty net-to give the Admirals a 3-0 advantage.

Cody Hodgson's goal in the waning seconds was the final margin.

The Wolves had their opportunities, but Askarov was up to the task, including highlight-reel saves on Ryan Wagner in the first period and Rocco Grimaldi in the second.

Chicago fell to 17-25-3-2 on the season while Milwaukee moved to 35-10-1-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Saturday night (6 p.m.).

