Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2024 Road to the AHL Night Presented by Mackay Insurance

February 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce today details for the 2024 Road to the AHL Night presented by Mackay Insurance, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, when the Senators host the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders).

This is the third annual Road to the AHL night, when the Club and Mackay Insurance team up to celebrate and recognize the journey of some of your favourite Belleville Sens players as they develop in the American Hockey League, in pursuit of their dreams of playing in the National Hockey League. To mark the occasion, the first 2,500 fans through the gates at CAA Arena will once again receive a set of exclusive, limited-edition, Road to the AHL trading cards to add to their collection from the past two seasons.

This season's set features 2024 AHL All-Star Angus Crookshank, along with returning Belleville Sens favourites Cole Reinhardt and Max Guenette. The set also includes rookie defenceman Tyler Kleven and veteran forwards Boko Imama, and Garrett Pilon. Video segments featuring those players will also be screened in-arena and online, in advance of Road to the AHL night.

"I am passionate about hockey in the Quinte Region, and it's a privilege to have professional hockey here," said Mackay Insurance Owner Bruce Mackay. "Any education and understanding on how these elite players made their way to the AHL/NHL and Belleville will only help with the local fans. At a recent game, we were surprised to learn that all but 4 Belleville Sens players in the lineup have NHL Experience. We are truly blessed to have the Senators here in Belleville."

"As we continue to dig roots in the Bay of Quinte community, we must educate our fans on our players and their journeys to this point," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "We're so thankful to once again have Bruce and the team at Mackay Insurance partner with us, to help tell our players stories and provide our fans with another set of Belleville Sens trading cards to add to their collections."

Tickets for Road to the AHL Night presented by Mackay Insurance and all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.