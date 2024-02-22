Barracuda Burned by Firebirds, 5-4

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (17-24-8-0) allowed three power-play goals on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena and were edged 5-4 by the Coachella Valley Firebirds (30-13-4-2).

In the loss, Nathan Todd finished with a goal and two assists and is now leading the team in goals (16) and points (40).

3:28 into the first the Firebirds jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Andrew Poturalski (11) ripped in his team-leading ninth goal of the year on the power play, and then, Max McCormick (24) gave Coachella Valley a 2-0 lead when he beat Magnus Chrona from in tight at 8:04. On its second man advantage of the period, the Barracuda managed to cut the lead back down to one as Kyle Rau (6) directed a rebound in from just off the crease at 9:40.

In the second, the Barracuda waited just 2:21 to level the score asTodd found Scott Sabourin (12) in the slot. Two minutes and five seconds later, on the power play, Todd (16) would go five hole on Chris Driedger to give the Barracuda a 3-2 lead. After the Barracuda were called for a minor penalty, Logan Morrison (11) beat Chrona on the short side at 9:05 to level the score at 3-3.

The Barracuda were called for a minor at the end of the second on the power play, Morrison (12) would give back the Firebirds the lead as he directed in a Kole Lind feed at 1:54 of the final period. Devin Shore (4) made it 5-3 at 18:30 with an empty netter before Jack Studnicka (4) tipped in the Barracuda's fourth goal to make it 5-4. It would turn out to be too late as the Barracuda fell 5-4 to the Firebirds.

The Barracuda return to the ice on Friday as they host the Abbotsford Canucks (7 p.m.) at Tech CU Arena for Military Appreciation Night. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Military Appreciation Coin. For tickets and more info, go to sjbarracuda.com.

