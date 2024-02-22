Wolf Pack Recall F Sahil Panwar from Loan to Cyclones, Sign F Cameron Hillis to PTO

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack has recalled forward Sahil Panwar from loan to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

The Wolf Pack has also agreed to a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with forward Cameron Hillis.

Both Panwar and Hillis will join the Wolf Pack immediately. Panwar will wear #28, while Hillis will wear #11.

Panwar, 22, has scored 38 points (16 g, 22 a) in 47 games with the Cyclones this season. The rookie forward ranks fourth on the club in points, third in goals (16), and fourth in assists (22).

Before turning pro, Panwar scored 124 points (54 g, 70 a) in 199 career OHL games with the Hamilton Bulldogs, Peterborough Petes, Flint Firebirds, and London Knights.

The native of Mississauga, ON, signed a one-year contract with the Wolf Pack on July 10th, 2023.

Hillis, 23, has appeared in 49 games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel this season. He has scored 52 points (17 g, 35 a), which leads the club. The native of Oshawa, ON, is tied for the team lead in goals with 17 and leads the Fuel in assists with 35.

The 5'9", 174-pound forward is tied for eighth in scoring in the ECHL this season.

Hillis has appeared in 111 career ECHL games with the Fuel and Trois-Rivieres Lions, scoring 113 points (36 g, 77 a). He has also skated in 60 career AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs and Laval Rocket. He's scored 12 points (6 g, 6 a) in the AHL.

Hillis made his NHL debut with the Montréal Canadiens on January 1st, 2022, in a game against the Florida Panthers.

He was selected in the third round, 66th overall, by the Canadiens in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

