Griffins to Host GRPD vs. GRFD Hockey Game
February 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will host the third annual Grand Rapids Police Department versus Grand Rapids Fire Department hockey game at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m.
All guests are welcome to come watch this charity game benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A ticket purchased to the GRPD vs. GRFD game also gets you into the Griffins game that night. All fans who attend the GRPD vs. GRFD hockey game will receive specially-priced tickets to the Griffins game against the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m. Exclusive ticket prices include $22 for Upper Level Faceoff, $25 for Upper Level Center Ice, $29 for Lower Level Faceoff, and $32 for Lower Level Center Ice. For each ticket purchased, a $7 donation will be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Last season, the GRPD vs. GRFD game generated more than $7,500 solely from ticket sales.
