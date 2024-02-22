Griffins to Host GRPD vs. GRFD Hockey Game

February 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will host the third annual Grand Rapids Police Department versus Grand Rapids Fire Department hockey game at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m.

All guests are welcome to come watch this charity game benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A ticket purchased to the GRPD vs. GRFD game also gets you into the Griffins game that night. All fans who attend the GRPD vs. GRFD hockey game will receive specially-priced tickets to the Griffins game against the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m. Exclusive ticket prices include $22 for Upper Level Faceoff, $25 for Upper Level Center Ice, $29 for Lower Level Faceoff, and $32 for Lower Level Center Ice. For each ticket purchased, a $7 donation will be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Last season, the GRPD vs. GRFD game generated more than $7,500 solely from ticket sales.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.