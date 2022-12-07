This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey

December 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







The Iowa Wild picked up six of a possible eight points last week, sweeping the Barracuda in San Jose and splitting a home set with Chicago this past weekend. Iowa visits Grand Rapids and Rockford this week before returning home for seven consecutive games at Wells Fargo Arena. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!

TEAM LEADERS

* Points: Sammy Walker (21, 10g-11a)

* Goals: Sammy Walker (10)

* Assists: Joe Hicketts (12)

* PIM: Brandon Baddock (57)

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at Grand Rapids Griffins

Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Rockford IceHogs

Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at Rockford IceHogs

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves

* Twosday

* $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn presented by 96.9 The Bull (through the end of the first period)

NOTABLE STORYLINES

* Sammy Walker leads all AHL rookies with 21 points (10-11=21)

* Beginning with next Tuesday's home game versus Rockford, Iowa will play 15 of its next 18 games at home

* Zane McIntyre played his 250th AHL game on Sunday, recording a shutout in a 7-0 victory over the Chicago Wolves

IN THE COMMUNITY

* The Wild will host a job fair ahead of the Dec. 13 home game versus Rockford

THEY SAID IT!

"That was my first fight ever. We had a few shifts where we were battling and (Jamieson Rees) asked me, so I just tried to throw as many punches as I could." - Iowa Wild forward Sammy Walker following his first professional fight on Sunday afternoon.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.