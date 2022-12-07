Avalanche Recalls Four, Reassigns Galchenyuk

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Cal Burke, Ben Meyers and Sampo Ranta have been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate, along with defenseman Andreas Englund. In addition, forward Alex Galchenyuk has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche.

Burke is poised to make his NHL debut after posting six goals and five assists in 21 AHL games with Colorado this season. A third year pro out of the University of Notre Dame, Burke has generated 20 goals and 26 assists in 111 career games with the Eagles.

Meyers has already netted one goal in three NHL contests with the Avalanche this season and has added one goal and four assists in 10 AHL games with the Eagles. The rookie forward out of the University of Minnesota made his professional debut late last season, potting one goal in five games with the Avalanche.

Ranta has amassed three goals and three assists in 14 AHL games with Colorado this season and has also appeared in four contests with the Avalanche. The 22-year-old has skated in 14 regular season NHL games, as well as two Stanley Cup Playoff contests, all with the Avalanche. In 66 career AHL games, Ranta has generated 13 goals and 13 assists.

Galchenyuk returns to the Eagles after appearing in four NHL games with Colorado this season. He began the 2022-23 campaign with the Eagles and notched three goals and four assists in seven contests. Now in his 10th professional season, Galchenyuk has posted 146 goals and 208 assists in 647 career NHL contests with the Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins.

