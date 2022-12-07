Western Mass News/Cozi TV to Broadcast Six Thunderbirds Games
December 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that six regular season games inside the MassMutual Center will be broadcast live on CoziTV, one of the networks of Western Mass News. CoziTV can be seen on the following channels: over the air on channel 3.8, Comcast channels 293 & 1165, and Charter channel 183.
The following games can all be seen on CoziTV this season:
Saturday, Dec. 10 vs. MIL, 7:05 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss pres. by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas
Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. UTC, 7:05 p.m. - Throwback Night pres. by MassMutual
Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m. - Hometown Heroes Night pres. by M&T Bank
Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m. - Springfield Ice-O-Topes Night pres. by Balise
Saturday, Feb. 25 vs. ROC, 7:05 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night pres. by King Gray Coach Lines
Saturday, March 11 vs. LAV, 7:05 p.m. - Pink in the Rink pres. by Baystate Health to benefit the Rays of Hope
"We are pleased to be continuing our partnership with Western Mass News and CoziTV to allow even more fans to be able to see Thunderbirds hockey," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Each of these six game nights represents a signature game every season, and we are excited to be able to bring the game into the homes of fans in the area who may not be able to attend in person."
"We are excited to partner once again with the Springfield Thunderbirds," said Hugh Zeitlin, News Director for Western Mass News. "Our broadcasts will allow fans in Western Mass to see some of the most memorable moments of the Thunderbirds' regular season."
Fans looking to purchase Thunderbirds tickets can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
