Western Mass News/Cozi TV to Broadcast Six Thunderbirds Games

December 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that six regular season games inside the MassMutual Center will be broadcast live on CoziTV, one of the networks of Western Mass News. CoziTV can be seen on the following channels: over the air on channel 3.8, Comcast channels 293 & 1165, and Charter channel 183.

The following games can all be seen on CoziTV this season:

Saturday, Dec. 10 vs. MIL, 7:05 p.m. - Teddy Bear Toss pres. by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas

Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. UTC, 7:05 p.m. - Throwback Night pres. by MassMutual

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m. - Hometown Heroes Night pres. by M&T Bank

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. BRI, 7:05 p.m. - Springfield Ice-O-Topes Night pres. by Balise

Saturday, Feb. 25 vs. ROC, 7:05 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night pres. by King Gray Coach Lines

Saturday, March 11 vs. LAV, 7:05 p.m. - Pink in the Rink pres. by Baystate Health to benefit the Rays of Hope

"We are pleased to be continuing our partnership with Western Mass News and CoziTV to allow even more fans to be able to see Thunderbirds hockey," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Each of these six game nights represents a signature game every season, and we are excited to be able to bring the game into the homes of fans in the area who may not be able to attend in person."

"We are excited to partner once again with the Springfield Thunderbirds," said Hugh Zeitlin, News Director for Western Mass News. "Our broadcasts will allow fans in Western Mass to see some of the most memorable moments of the Thunderbirds' regular season."

Fans looking to purchase Thunderbirds tickets can do so by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.