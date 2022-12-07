Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Jack Dougherty to Professional Tryout Offer

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced the signing of defenceman Jack Dougherty to a professional tryout offer.

The 26-year-old native of St. Paul, Minnesota is returning for his fourth stint in Belleville after playing 88 games for the Senators from 2019-2022. In total, collecting 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) over his time in the Friendly City. This season Dougherty has skated in 19 games this season with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, notching seven points (one goal and six assists).

Since turning pro, Dougherty has appeared in a total of 299 contests in his American Hockey League career, amassing 60 points and a plus-15 rating.

Originally selected by Nashville in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft (51st overall), Dougherty played with the US National Development Team Program, the University of Wisconsin and the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks. He also won a gold medal for Team USA at the 2014 World Under 18 Championship.

The Senators are back in action tonight against the Toronto Marlies, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. (ET) from Coca-Cola Coliseum.

