Wolf Pack Strike Three Time in First Period, Hang on to Beat Phantoms 3-2

December 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Lehigh Valley Phantoms began their season series on Wednesday night. A three-goal first period led the way, as the Wolf Pack held on for a 3-2 victory to snap their five-game losing streak.

Will Cuylle scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Wolf Pack. At 11:19 of the first period, Cuylle intercepted a pass in the offensive zone, gaining possession in the left faceoff circle before splitting two Phantoms defensemen. Cuylle then got Phantoms goaltender Samuel Ersson down and lifted a beautiful backhand shot to extend Hartford's lead to 3-0.

Ty Emberson broke the ice at 2:58, scoring Hartford's fastest goal to start a game this season. After taking a pass from Karl Henriksson, Emberson fired a shot from the top of the offensive zone that Ersson could not stop, giving the Pack a lead they would not give up.

About three minutes later, a Wolf Pack powerplay allowed Andy Welinski to push the lead to two. After Lehigh Valley's Wyatte Wylie was called for tripping, Tanner Fritz snapped a cross ice pass to Welinski, who took the feed, spun, and beat Ersson for his fourth goal of the season.

Cuylle capped off Hartford's scoring at 11:19, putting the game out of reach for good.

Each team had multiple opportunities to score in the second period, but Ersson and Louis Domingue kept their respective opponents at bay. Ersson stopped seven Wolf Pack shots, while Domingue blocked four Phantoms bids, sending the game into the final period with the score still 3-0.

The Phantoms would not go down quietly on this night. First, Garrett Wilson got Lehigh Valley on the board with his fifth goal of the year. Wilson took a pass from Louie Belpedio and fired a one-time shot that Domingue couldn't stop just 16 seconds into the third period. It was the fastest goal to start a period that the Wolf Pack have surrendered this season.

Tyson Foerster added a goal at 11:29, scoring during a four-on-three powerplay to draw the Phantoms within one. However, the Wolf Pack denied any further chances, sealing a 3-2 victory.

The Wolf Pack return to the ice on Friday, December 9th, for a matchup with the Milwaukee Admirals at the XL Center. Join us for $2 drafts and $1 hot dogs! To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2022

