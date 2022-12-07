Hogs Return Home to Host Admirals

Rockford, Ill. - Coming off a weekend sweep in New England, the Rockford IceHogs take on the first place Milwaukee Admirals for the fourth meeting between the division rivals at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. tonight.

Tonight is another Wet Your Whistle Wednesday. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWEDbefore selecting your seats.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 11-7-0-1, 23 points (4th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 14-6-0-0, 28 points (1st, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Brett Seney (10G, 16A) paces the IceHogs in points, and ranks second in the league overall, and forwards David Gust (10G, 13A) and Lukas Reichel (10G, 13A) are tied with 23 points.

Milwaukee is led by forward Tommy Novak (9G, 12A) who paces the Admirals in goals in points. Forward Luke Evangelista ranks second for the Admirals with 17 points and leads the team with 13 assists.

Last Game Highlights

Following the 4-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, the IceHogs swept New England and topped the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-2 on Saturday night. Dylan Sikura extended his point streak to five games with his fifth multi-point game of the season. Sikura, Cole Guttman, and Lukas Reichel lit the lamp against Hartford's goalie. Jaxson Stauber totaled 28 saves to secure Rockford's win.

Savvy Second Period

The IceHogs added two more sandwich frame goals last weekend in New England against the Springfield Thunderbirds and Hartford Wolf Pack. Tied with the Calgary Wranglers for the most second period markers, Rockford has totaled 30 tallies in the second period.

Let's Get Ready To Rumble

The IceHogs and Admirals play for the fourth tonight as the two hottest offenses in the AHL Central Division. After Rockford's 3-2 win Saturday night in Hartford, the Hogs have tallied 76 goals in 19 games (4.00 per game) while the Admirals have notched 78 goals in 20 games (3.90 per game). The three games between the Central Division rivals have totaled 28 goals.

A Lot of Positive

Defenseman Isaak Phillips leads all AHL players with a plus/minus rating of +17 heading into play tonight. Over his past nine games, Phillips is a +13 for Rockford while contributing 2G, 8A, 10PTS.

Hot Cole

After suffering an injury on Opening Night in Manitoba, rookie forward Cole Guttman has been a steady contributed for Rockford since returning to the lineup on Nov. 23. Guttman is averaging a point a game in the 10 games since his return, totaling 5G, 5A and has four multi-point efforts.

Home Cooking

Rockford ranks second overall in the AHL, scoring on average 4.00 goals per game, but the club's offense has been even more potent on home ice. After a 3-1 loss to Chicago on the home opener, the IceHogs have scored three or more goals in each of their last nine home games. In 11 home games, the IceHogs are averaging 4.09 goals per outing.

More Ranked Notes

Scoring 76 goals in 19 games (4.00 per game), the IceHogs are ranked second in the AHL for the most goals per game. The IceHogs also rank second in the AHL on the penalty kill on the road after 9 games, allowing only four power play goals on 29 shorthanded situations (86.2%).

Hogs on the Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Sunday that they have recalled goaltender Jaxson Stauber from the Rockford IceHogs. Stauber, 23, has a 3-2-0 record with the IceHogs this season, posting a 3.34 goals-against average and .894 save percentage. The Rockford IceHogs announced on Wednesday that they have recalled goaltender Mitchell Weeks from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. Weeks has appeared in five games for the IceHogs this season compiling a 3-1 record with a .909 save percentage and a 2.95 goals against average during his first pro campaign. Additionally, Weeks has also appeared in 11 games for the Fuel this season and holds an 8-2 record with a .901 save percentage and 3.00 goals against average with Indy.

Join the Screw City IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 9 against the Iowa Wild!

To honor the region's rich manufacturing history and the uniqueness of the "Screw City" nickname long associated with Rockford, the Rockford IceHogs will become the Screw City IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 9. Preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now, and an additional line of Screw City merchandise will be available to purchase in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center starting at the Dec. 9 game. Get tickets for the Screw City IceHogs game and learn more about the Screw City IceHogs atIceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss game returns on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. when the IceHogs once again battle the Wild. Fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game and after the IceHogs score their first goal, toss the stuffed animals onto the ice. The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed throughout the community to children of need to help brighten their holiday season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Wed., Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 10:30 a.m. 6-4 L, Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m. 6-4 W, Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 26 at Milwaukee, 6:00 p.m. 5-3 L, Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 7 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan, 27 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 10 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 7 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 8 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 16 at Milwaukee, 5:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

70-69-9-10

