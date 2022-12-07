Monsters Announce New High School Hockey Hometown Showdown Series

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the High School Hockey Hometown Showdown Series presented by the U.S. Marines as a new program that will shine a light on several high school teams from Northeast Ohio.

The Hometown Showdown Series will consist of four greatly-anticipated high school games that the Monsters and U.S. Marines will assist in highlighting and covering through social media. As a unique in-game feature, Monsters PA Announcer Jasen Sokol will lend his talents to the matchups and fan-favorite Monsters mascot Sully will be on hand to entertain the crowd each night.

Fans are encouraged to stop by the Monsters table at each game for a chance to win prizes and enter to win tickets to the Monsters Outdoor Classic on March 4 at FirstEnergy Stadium. In addition to the recognition of playing in the inaugural Hometown Showdown Series, athletes from each team will be recognized during an intermission at the Monsters game on Sunday, April 2. More information on that game and how to purchase discounted tickets, as well as a specialty Hometown Showdown Series baseball cap, will also be available during each Hometown Showdown Series matchup.

2022-23 High School Hockey Hometown Showdown Series

Date Time Matchup Location

Friday, December 9 7:00 p.m. Padua vs. University School OBM Arena

15381 Royalton Rd

Strongsville, OH 44136

Sunday, January 8 3:40 p.m. Lakewood vs. Cleveland Heights Serpentini Arena Winterhurst

14740 Lakewood Heights Blvd

Cleveland, OH 44107

Thursday, January 12 7:50 p.m. Brooklyn vs. Twinsburg John M. Coyne Recreation Center

7600 Memphis Ave

Brooklyn, OH 44144

*Additional games will be announced at a later date

The High School Hockey Hometown Showdown is an extension of the Monsters' Grow the Game initiative, established in 2017 to introduce new players to the sport of hockey while limiting barriers to entry. This series allows existing high school programs the chance to be showcased and draw more attention to the talented athletes and coaches across Northeast Ohio.

