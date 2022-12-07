Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild (9-7-2-2; 22 pts.) at Grand Rapids Griffins (8-11-1-0; 17 pts.)

The Iowa Wild travel to Van Andel Arena for the first time this season to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Wild picked up three out of a possible four points in the first series between the two teams at Wells Fargo Arena, winning 6-3 on Nov. 3 before earning a point in a 5-4 overtime loss on Nov. 4.

SEVEN STATS

Iowa dominated Chicago Sunday afternoon, beating the Wolves by a 7-0 score. The victory was the first time the Wild had scored seven times since Feb. 9, 2020, when they beat the Stockton Heat 7-4. The last time Iowa scored seven or more goals in a shutout came in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, when the Wild beat the Milwaukee Admirals 7-0 on Apr. 21, 2019. The Wild's all-time largest shutout margin came on Feb. 2, 2018, in an 8-0 win over the Bakersfield Condors.

SINCE WHEN?

- Iowa scored three power-play goals Sunday, the first time since Jan. 29, 2022 vs. San Diego

- Dakota Mermis recorded his first three-point game (0-3=3) since Nov. 28, 2021 vs. Henderson

- Adam Beckman's goal and two assists Sunday marked his first ever three-point AHL game

- Chicago's 4 third period shots were the fewest allowed in a period since Feb. 11, 2022 (Grand Rapids, 2, 2nd period)

NET NOTES

- Zane McIntyre is 4-3-0 in his Iowa career versus Grand Rapids; he enters Wednesday's game with a 0.933 save percentage and 1.87 goals against average against the Griffins

- Grand Rapids netminder Victor Brattstrom is 3-2-0 all-time versus Iowa in six appearances with a career 0.916 save percentage and 2.74 goals against average against the Wild

