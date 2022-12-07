Toronto Marlies Announce 10th Captain in Franchise History

The Toronto Marlies announced today that Logan Shaw will serve as the 10th captain in franchise history.

Shaw, 30, has recorded 24 points (8 goals, 16 assists) in 21 games this season, leading all Marlies and is tied for sixth overall in the AHL. The Glace Bay, Nova Scotia native has skated in 232 career NHL games (16 goals, 23 assists) and in 333 career AHL games (91 goals, 94 assists). Shaw was signed as a free agent by the Marlies on July 13, 2022. He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (76th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

"Naming the captain of the Toronto Marlies is as pivotal of a decision as we will make this season and we're incredibly proud to have Logan serve in this role," said Ryan Hardy, Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager, Minor League Operations. "We've selected an individual whose impact on our lineup and in our dressing room this season has been immediate. Logan has in a short time garnered the respect and admiration of his teammates and our staff for his strong character, professionalism and work ethic. This decision is celebrated by our players, coaches, management and staff and we're thrilled to have Logan continue to grow in this role and with our club."

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 14 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Jordie Benn, Carl Dahlström, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Pierre Engvall, Pontus Holmberg, Justin Holl, Mac Hollowell, Timothy Liljegren, Victor Mete, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Rasmus Sandin.

