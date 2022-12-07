Belleville Sens Earn Hard-Fought Victory Over Marlies
December 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
TORONTO, ON - A clutch performance from netminder Antoine Bibeau helped lead the Belleville Senators to a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Toronto opened the scoring at 6:16 of the first period after Ryan Chyzowski capitalized on a fortunate bounce. The Senators would respond quickly as Viktor Lodin redirected a Maxence Guenette point shot to make it 1-1 heading into the intermission.
Early in the second period, Belleville extended their advantage through another deflection as Brennan Saulnier collected his second of the season to give the Senators a 2-1 lead after a fast-paced forty minutes of play.
In the third period, the Senators continued their impressive play as Angus Crookshank made it 3-1 with a highlight-reel goal at the 7:54 mark. However, the Marlies answered in short order when Joey Anderson scored on the power play. Despite a frantic late push from Toronto, the Senators ultimately secured the road win with an empty netter from Jake Lucchini with a second remaining in regulation time.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 0/6 |Penalty Kill: 2/3
Fast Facts:
Antoine Bibeau made 35 saves in the win.
Lassi Thomson extended his point streak to three straight.
Maxence Guenette collected two assists.
Jack Dougherty played in his 300th career AHL game.
Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "I liked our game tonight. I thought we were aggressive in OZP, and I thought through two periods, we did a good job of controlling the pace of the hockey game. It was unfortunate that our power play was a little bit off tonight because we certainly had enough opportunities to put the game away."
Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators' Cole Cassels in action
|
Belleville Senators battle the Toronto Marlies
|
Belleville Senators' Brennan Saulnier and Scott Sabourin celebrate win
|
Belleville Senators celebrate win over Marlies
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2022
- Belleville Sens Earn Hard-Fought Victory Over Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Reichel Helps Hogs Solve Askarov, Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Tally Six Goals In Dominant Win Over Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads Drop Shoot-Out to IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Come Up Short To Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Hold Off Wild, Defeat Iowa 6-2 - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Strike Three Time in First Period, Hang on to Beat Phantoms 3-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Valiant Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Rally Past Amerks, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Western Mass News/Cozi TV to Broadcast Six Thunderbirds Games - Springfield Thunderbirds
- This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Announce 10th Captain in Franchise History - Toronto Marlies
- Avalanche Recalls Four, Reassigns Galchenyuk - Colorado Eagles
- Blackhawks Assign Reichel to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Announce New High School Hockey Hometown Showdown Series - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Open Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Star Wars Night December 17 - Syracuse Crunch
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, December 7 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Hogs Return Home to Host Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Jack Dougherty to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Hogs Return Home to Host Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Earn Hard-Fought Victory Over Marlies
- Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Jack Dougherty to Professional Tryout Offer
- Belleville Sens Fall to Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum
- Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Alex Breton to Professional Tryout Offer
- Belleville Sens Fall to Utica Comets