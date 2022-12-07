Belleville Sens Earn Hard-Fought Victory Over Marlies

Belleville Senators celebrate win over Marlies

TORONTO, ON - A clutch performance from netminder Antoine Bibeau helped lead the Belleville Senators to a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Toronto opened the scoring at 6:16 of the first period after Ryan Chyzowski capitalized on a fortunate bounce. The Senators would respond quickly as Viktor Lodin redirected a Maxence Guenette point shot to make it 1-1 heading into the intermission.

Early in the second period, Belleville extended their advantage through another deflection as Brennan Saulnier collected his second of the season to give the Senators a 2-1 lead after a fast-paced forty minutes of play.

In the third period, the Senators continued their impressive play as Angus Crookshank made it 3-1 with a highlight-reel goal at the 7:54 mark. However, the Marlies answered in short order when Joey Anderson scored on the power play. Despite a frantic late push from Toronto, the Senators ultimately secured the road win with an empty netter from Jake Lucchini with a second remaining in regulation time.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/6 |Penalty Kill: 2/3

Fast Facts:

Antoine Bibeau made 35 saves in the win.

Lassi Thomson extended his point streak to three straight.

Maxence Guenette collected two assists.

Jack Dougherty played in his 300th career AHL game.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "I liked our game tonight. I thought we were aggressive in OZP, and I thought through two periods, we did a good job of controlling the pace of the hockey game. It was unfortunate that our power play was a little bit off tonight because we certainly had enough opportunities to put the game away."

