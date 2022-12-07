Ads Drop Shoot-Out to IceHogs
December 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Lukas Reichel scored a third period goal and added the winner in a shootout as the Rockford IceHogs downed the Milwaukee Admirals 2-1 Wednesday at BMO Center.
Reichel was the only shooter to score in the shootout for either team. He lobbed a shot over the glove of Ads goalie Yaroslav Askarov to give the IceHogs the win.
The game marked the first time this season the Admirals hadn't scored at least two goals.
Milwaukee scored the lone goal of the first period. Forward Kiefer Sherwood, playing his 250th professional game, shot the puck from the right circle and it trickled through the legs of IceHogs goalie Dylan Wells at 9:42. John Leonard assisted on Sherwood's ninth goal of the season.
Milwaukee was able to kill a Rockford 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:12 in the third period. Askarov stopped all five shots the IceHogs put on goal during that span.
Rockford tied the game at 14:14 of the third period when Reichel's shot from the right circle bounced off Askarov's glove into the net.
Askarov finished with 36 saves.
Milwaukee continues its five-game roadtrip Fri., Dec. 9 at Hartford. The Admirals return to Milwaukee Wed., Dec. 14 to host Hartford at Panther Arena.
